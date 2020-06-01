MAINE, USA — Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

Saturday night's snow was the icing on the cake for our winter wonderland. You can have your choice of whatever you want to do, cross country ski, take a little walk, a snowshoe, even fat-biking.

Whether you're on the tracks or skating by, you have plenty of packed powder to enjoy. More than a dozen trails are open at Carters Cross Country in Bethel and in Rangeley. The Roberts Farm Trail Preserve in Norway is also a great location for cross country skiing or snowshoeing along its miles of trails.

On top of nordic and downhill skiing, fat biking is opening up as well! Bethel Village & Rangeley Lakes Trails center both have trails open. Still plenty of snowmobile options up in the County, but otherwise be sure to check with local clubs on current conditions.

If you plan to hit the trails in the next few days, be sure to layer up as we have some cooler days ahead and even have another chance at some light snow.