PORTLAND, Maine — It’s 32 degrees, but the sun is strong enough to melt the snow.

It’s just after noon and people in Portland’s Monument Square are trying to get lunch and get back.

The sounds of snow plows -- interrupted by a live band.

It caused some to stop in their tracks.

Suddenly, all their troubles seemed so far away as they recognized the lyrics.

“We love the music and we wanted to learn it," says Jeff Beam. "They’re the best band ever and we just wanted to pay tribute. Any excuse to play some loud music outside, you know?”

Jeff Beam and the Jeff Beam Band learned the music and set out to make it happen.

“I love that Lennon pushed the boundaries of what a pop band could be.”

They collaborated with WBLM months ago to pull it off – but there was a big risk.

They wanted to perform on The Beatles' 50th anniversary of their final live show and on a rooftop – just like they did in London.

But it’s late January, and… it’s Maine.

“Once it gets down under 20 degrees they simply cannot play," says Herb Ivy of WBLM. "And then with the snow coming and the polar vortex but you know what: nothing stops rock ‘n roll.”

Onlookers were stunned, but excited.

“It was so instrumental and my parents always raved about it so it’s cool to get re experience that. It’s really exciting. Those were the first pieces of music that I memorized as a kid so it’s pretty special. It’s nice that they’re doing this here.”

Outside in the middle of winter -- a place strangers all belonged.

Also today -- The Beatles and director, Peter Jackson, announced a new documentary to be released – featuring more than 50 hours of unreleased video of the group in studio sessions, recording the album “let it be.” Right now there’s no word on a title or release date.