Maggie Lebrun is a single mother with two girls, a full-time job and college bills.

For Maggie, the idea of home ownership seemed like a dream from her view living in subsidized housing. That changed however when Lebrun learned about Habitat For Humanity.

After a lengthy process and over 250 hours spent helping build the house, Lebrun found herself with a mortgage and a first-hand experience in construction.

After picking up her children from daycare, someone mentioned to her that Habitat For Humanity has a chapter in Waterville, and all it takes is filling out an application.

Phil Bofia, President of the Waterville-area chapter, says there's a committee that reviews the application and makes a decision based on several criteria:

The applicant’s level of need.

Their willingness to partner with Habitat.

Their ability to repay a mortgage through an affordable payment plan.

As part of the ceremony surrounding the gifting, members of the branch, volunteers and family are invited to take part.

Maggie Lebrun's daughter holds the key to the families new home.

For Phil Bofia, its a goal that has taken 18 months to reach.

Philippe Tchekane Bofia came to America in 2006 to get an education at the University of Maine. As a young man from Yaounde, Cameroon, Bofia became a forward for the UMaine Black Bears' basketball team.

After he graduated, Bofia found that Maine was a great place to build a new life. Bofia says he found happiness at Habitat For Humanity in Waterville.

Phil Bofia, President of Waterville Area Habitat For Humanity

For Bofia, Lebrun's house was his first since joining the company 18 months ago.

Maggie Lebrun

Maggie says she can't wait to put a swing-set for her daughters in her new backyard. It's a sentence Maggie says she never thought she would be able to say.

Do you know someone who needs help getting into a house? You can find the application online, print a copy, fill it out and send back to the chapter.