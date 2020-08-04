WATERVILLE, Maine — While many businesses have struggled since the pandemic, one law office in Waterville has seen an increase in business.

Nale Law Offices specializes in Elder Law. Attorney Mark Nale said about three weeks ago they received a big increase in calls to have wills drawn up.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic scared many people after they realized what a serious matter it is. Nale said many people said they had been putting off a will but it was time to get their estates in order.

"Typically its something they have been meaning to do, prepare a will, which a lot of people haven’t done. And if they do have one, it’s typically quite old." Nale said. "Something they've been meaning to do and this situation brought it to the forefront. And now they want to get it done as soon as possible and we are accommodating them."

Nale said anyone with assets at all should consider getting a will to make sure those assets end up where you want them to go and avoid your family having to go to probate court.

