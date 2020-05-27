PORTLAND, Maine — Officer Gibbs and Officer Forbes of the Portland Police department took a break from their duties Wednesday to horse around for a while.

A man named Gerry asked the officers if they would like to walk his house Hercules along the East End trail to bring joy to the people of Portland. The officers agreed and introduced Hercules to some smiling faces.

Watch the video below to see Hercules cool off by the East End Beach:

Hercules cooling off by the East End Beach! Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

In other Portland Police pet news, Officer Castonguay's personal dog went on a tour of a K9 vehicle Wednesday to see if she would be interested in a career as a police dog. Unlike her father, she decided a life of sleeping and playing all day is more her style.

RELATED: Ducklings rescued from a storm drain by Massachusetts State Trooper

RELATED: 53-year-old tortoise needs new home after owner dies of COVID-19