AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's Department of Transportation, in the spirit of NCAA March Madness, has launched its own bracket competition called "Bridge Bracket Madness" to discover the state's most loved bridge.

Sixteen of the Maine's most recognizable bridges are being matched up over the next couple weeks, and voters will decide a winner.

This is all for fun, of course.

Voting will take place on weekdays, March 19 through April 8.

You can participate in the bracket vote by going to Maine DOT's Twitter or Facebook pages.

Below is the first matchup between the Penobscot Narrows and Observatory (Verona Island-Prospect) and Maine Kennebec Bridge (Richmond-Dresden):