Volunteers give back to Camp CaPella in Dedham

DEDHAM, Maine — There is a special summer camp in Dedham that provides recreation and resources for people with disabilities and their families. On Friday, volunteers and staff from Downeast Horizons went to Camp Capella for the annual Spring Clean-Up at the Camp.

Organizers said many of the volunteers will use the camp themselves this summer and this is a chance for them to give back.

Volunteers raked the beach, put in docks, and cleaned out the fire pit which camp officials say are all a big help to them.

Executive Director Downeast Horizons, Tony Zambrano said this is the 10th year they have done this.

"In reality, it's people with disabilities helping a camp that helps people with disabilities do a wonderful thing this summer," Zambrano said. "So, it's a very rewarding thing for them."

Harvey Chesley is the Executive Director of Camp Capella and said the camp is lucky to have the Downeast Horizons volunteers.

"It means the world to us. We are a two-person operation so to have this kind of volunteer manpower is just amazing," Chesley said. "We can get as much done today as it would take us in two months to do on our own so to have these folks here and doing this work and some of the same folks benefit from coming to camp. They know what they want it to look like. They know how to set things up I don’t even have to tell them they just get it done."