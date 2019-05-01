AUGUSTA, Maine — The Children's Center in Augusta say that after Governor Janet Mills' call for a Maine Day of Service that 10 volunteers, including four-year-old Brice Pushard, came together to paint the hallway to the the classrooms inside the center.

The Children's Center has provided programs for children with disabilities for fifty years. Their locations are located in Augusta, Gardiner, Farmington and Skowhegan.

Programs at the organization include early education, pediatric therapy, specialized programs for children with autism or mental health diagnoses and targeted case management.