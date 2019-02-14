HERMON, Maine — Falling in love is one thing... Making it last until you're old and gray is another...

This Valentine's Day— a day that celebrates love—we're talking about making love last with an iconic Maine couple.

Jack and Sonya Palmer rose to fame in a Dysart's commercial, over the words "buttery flakey crust."

You've seen the bloopers and the SNL spoof. If you haven't and need a good laugh, click here and here.

Jack and Sonya Palmer became an internet sensation that stole laughs, and will also steal your heart.

They have been together for 60 years. They say their secret is spending time together.

Sonya says, "We do things together. That's what keeps a marriage together!"

Jack says, "I just can't see me going someplace without her. Someday one of us will be gone and it's hard to believe that... So even when she goes shopping--and I hate shopping--I go with her."

The Palmers have sat down for breakfast together at Dysart's nearly every day for the last 44 years.

For Valentine's Day, they recommend you sit down for a meal with your loved one.

Sonya says, "They should go out and have a beautiful romantic dinner together! That's what they should do!"

While things haven't always been sunshine and roses, these two are grateful for the life they've lived together.

Jack says, "We have arguments--and she wins them all-- but it's worth it. We've had a great life in many ways."