BANGOR, Maine — An Army Veteran from Ohio is on a 16-thousand mile, three-year journey to visit all four corners of the contiguous United States and he has arrived in Maine.

On Monday, Eli Smith stopped at the Maine Veterans Home in Bangor to talk with residents about his journey.

Smith has been walking and biking across the county to bring awareness to veterans suffering from PTSD. Smith says he lost a couple of guys he served with to suicide and wants to bring awareness to this issue.

Smith says the journey has been hard but "I wouldn't change it for anything I receive nineteen letters and several messages from veterans across the journey and change your mind about suicide so it's literally saving lives so I would not change it for anything."

Smith plans on getting to West Quoddy Head Lighthouse in Lubec this Saturday to officially represent the third corner.

His journey will come to end in October of this year.

To follow his journey visit Eli Smith 4 Corners Hike on Facebook or 4cornershike.org