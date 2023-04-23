Man identified as Portland's Valentine's Day Bandit has died

An article written Sunday by Maine Public confirmed the death of Portland's Valentine's Day Bandit, Kevin Fuhrman at 67.

PORTLAND, Maine — The person known for spreading love and joy on Valentine’s Day each year by hanging hearts around the city of Portland has died.

An article written Sunday by Maine Public confirmed the death of Portland's Valentine's Day Bandit, Kevin Fahrman at 67 on Friday.

Up until this point, the Valentine’s Day Bandit has been an elusive mystery to all.

Fahrman stuck red hearts on shop windows, municipal buildings, and other places all over Portland and Westbrook.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he was the owner of Foreside Photography.

The Valentine's Day Bandit has been spreading love on Feb. 14 for decades.