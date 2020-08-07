Travis Mills Foundation launches clothing line with proceeds for veterans

MAINE, USA — Due to popular demand, the Travis Mills Foundation has announced a series of clothing to be sold on their website.
Money spent on buying the clothing will go toward supporting the Foundation's work with veterans, such as the retreats for Re-calibrated Veteran Families.
The clothing is up for sale for a limited time, now through July 12, and those at the Travis Mills Foundation say this has been a long time coming.
"People have just been asking about it, and not only have our participants been asking about it, but a lot of people that come to our events. They're pretty persistent and adamant about Travis Mills Foundation gear," Tyler Stockford of the Travis Mills Foundation said.
The Travis Mills Foundation gear will be sold periodically throughout the year. Follow Travis Mills Foundation on social media for updates.