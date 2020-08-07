Travis Mills Foundation launches clothing line with proceeds for veterans

The limited edition clothing will be available now through July 12.

MAINE, USA — Due to popular demand, the Travis Mills Foundation has announced a series of clothing to be sold on their website.

Money spent on buying the clothing will go toward supporting the Foundation's work with veterans, such as the retreats for Re-calibrated Veteran Families.

The clothing is up for sale for a limited time, now through July 12, and those at the Travis Mills Foundation say this has been a long time coming.

"People have just been asking about it, and not only have our participants been asking about it, but a lot of people that come to our events. They're pretty persistent and adamant about Travis Mills Foundation gear," Tyler Stockford of the Travis Mills Foundation said.