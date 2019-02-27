SEARSPORT, Maine — A fire destroyed a double-wide trailer in Searsport at 7 Pomeroy Lane on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Searsport fire department no one was home when the fire began.

The fire began around 2:30pm, and crews are waiting for an excavator to demolish what is left of the trailer.

Firefighters had a difficult time with the cold, ice, and the narrow road they had to take to reach the trailer.

One mutual aid firefighter who assisted the Searsport fire department had fallen through the ice trying to retrieve water to battle the flames, but was able to quickly escape with no injuries.