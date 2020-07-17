Town of Orrington hosts Old Home Week

MAINE, USA — A historical celebration in the Town of Orrington began July 11 and continues all week long.
The Old Home Week in Orrington has become a staple for the town which hosts several events - including last night's Public Safety Building Open House to provide the town with tours by the Public Safety crews and a formal dedication ceremony.
Another staple of Old Home Week is the Endless Yard Sale. A three-day yard sale that starts July 17 and covers over 70 miles of roads with dozens of places to search for a bargain.
The town has provided a map of key yard sale locations, and organizers say the map has received a lot of interest from the public.
"We printed out a couple thousand maps and I think at the last count we had seven or eight thousand hits on our website and a few thousand downloads of the map, and there's a lot of pent of except. Which is reflected in all the hits on the website," Keith Bowden, the Old Home Week Treasurer, said.
The Endless Yard Sale map can be found on The Old Home Week website.