Town of Orrington hosts Old Home Week

MAINE, USA — A historical celebration in the Town of Orrington began July 11 and continues all week long.

The Old Home Week in Orrington has become a staple for the town which hosts several events - including last night's Public Safety Building Open House to provide the town with tours by the Public Safety crews and a formal dedication ceremony.

Another staple of Old Home Week is the Endless Yard Sale. A three-day yard sale that starts July 17 and covers over 70 miles of roads with dozens of places to search for a bargain.

The town has provided a map of key yard sale locations, and organizers say the map has received a lot of interest from the public.

"We printed out a couple thousand maps and I think at the last count we had seven or eight thousand hits on our website and a few thousand downloads of the map, and there's a lot of pent of except. Which is reflected in all the hits on the website," Keith Bowden, the Old Home Week Treasurer, said.