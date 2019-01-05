AUGUSTA, Maine — A bill to bring justice in animal abuse cases has been put before a legislative committee in Augusta Wednesday.

Franky’s Law, named for a pug who was severely tortured and killed last summer, was heard in front of the Judiciary Committee at the state house at 9 a.m.

The bill is named after Phillip Torrey’s dog Franky, who was stolen from his Winter Harbor home, tortured, and killed last August. The dog’s remains washed ashore wrapped in plastic bags onto the private property of the Hancock County District Attorney.

Two men have been charged in connection with the dog’s death.

RELATED: Family wants 'justice for Frankie' after pet dog was killed

“An Act to Provide for Court-appointed Advocates for Justice in Animal Cruelty Cases,” is sponsored by the committee’s chair Rep. Donna Bailey, (D) Saco, would allow for an advocate to speak for justice during in an animal abuse case.

The advocate would be a lawyer or law student who would work pro bono on these cases. There would be no fiscal responsibility on the part of the state.

RELATED: Family says Frankie's not the only victim in animal abuse case

The bill now moves to a committee work session for further discussion.