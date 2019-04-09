BANGOR, Maine — Preliminary revenue totals from ticket sales for the 15 shows, which included 2 nights by the band Phish, at the Darlings Waterfront concerts are in. Bangor Economic Development Director, Tanya Emery, said projected revenue is just over $170,000 dollars for the cities share of ticket sales for the year.

The largest concert attendance for the year was Chris Stapleton’s July concert bringing in 14,000 ticket-buying fans. The city gets $1.37 per ticket sold.

This is the tenth concert season in Bangor beginning with Lynyrd Skynyrd on June 1st and ending on August 28th with Breaking Benjamin.

Emery said revenue totals for the previous 3 years were $175,092 in 2018, $115,869 in 2017 and $179,745 in 2016. In 2016 and 2017 the city only received $1.25 per ticket sold.

"I think the City is generally very happy with the numbers," said Emery. "There was a great variety of shows this season, and over 125,000 people makes it one of the bigger years for concert attendance at the waterfront. The improvements they made to the venue this year made for a better customer experience, and they will continue to make even more improvements before next season."

Waterfront Concerts posted an end of the season comment on its Facebook page stating, “With many new improvements to the venue, we can only be excited about what is to come for our 2020 concert season!”

In July the Bangor City Council voted to extend Waterfront Concerts' lease, on Bangor's waterfront for at least another 13 years. As part of the deal, Waterfront Concerts agreed to invest $7 million worth of improvements into the venue.

Darling's Waterfront Pavilion TEN CONCERT SEASONS IN BANGOR, MAINE From opening 2019 with Lyny... rd Skynyrd all the way to last night's Breaking Benjamin show - what a summer! Name a better summer lineup, we'll wait With many new improvements to the venue, we can only be excited about what is to come for our 2020 concert season!

RELATED: Bangor's Waterfront Concerts lease extended through 2032

There were 2 concerts that were canceled this season. Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne postponed his entire 2019 tour, which included a stop at the Bangor Waterfront and Alabama canceled its concert in Bangor which was scheduled for September 1st.

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne postpones 2019 tour, show at Bangor Waterfront

The complete list of the top concert attendance for the 2019 season is as follows.

14,576 Chris Stapleton

12,121 Luke Bryan

12,621 Florida Georgia Line

10,606 Phish -Day 1

10,537 Phish -Day 2

10,306 Lynyrd Skynyrd

9,839 Impact Festival (2 days)

9,327 Heart & Sheryl Crow

7,988 Outlaw Music Festival

6,488 Train & Goo Goo Dolls

5,817 Blink 182 & Lil’ Wayne

4,716 Brantley Gilbert

4,843 Breaking Benjamin

3,683 Bryan Adams

1,989 Trevor Noah

RELATED: Waterfront concerts to benefit nonprofits