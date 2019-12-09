SUITLAND, Md. — The Census Bureau released the latest estimates from the American Community Survey data for the median household income in Maine.

The information includes Maine households with the highest and lowest median incomes sorted by Zip codes in 2017. The Maine median household income from the latest estimates is $56,277. That is up 6.0%.

The information shows Falmouth with the highest median household income at $107,194. The Aroostook County town of Saint Francis had the lowest at $26,953.

The website Zipcodes.org states, higher incomes can bring more money for school districts, more money for local government services, and more consumer spending. It also said it can bring higher costs of living as people flock to booming areas.

