Together, Maine couple overcomes life's 'curveballs' and rare medical challenges

Marianna Russo and Marion Sellner of Portland have been beating the odds and staying positive after rare illnesses left them paralyzed.

PORTLAND, Maine — A couple from Portland has been through many types of recovery, first recovering from addictions to alcohol, prescription drugs, eating disorders, and more.

It has not been an easy ride, but after going through that recovery process, Marianna Russo and Marion Sellner have been beating the odds and going through another type of recovery after getting rare illnesses.

Different years, different diseases, but both ended up in wheelchairs.

With all the curveballs life has thrown at them, they keep putting their best foot forward to persevere and celebrate life.

In 2014, Marianna went to the hospital for a routine knee replacement in which spinal anesthesia was used.

"A day later, the rarest complication from spinal anesthesia happened, and I had a large blood clot on my spine. It took over six hours of me suffering continual, increasing nerve pain in my back," Marianna explained.

The blot clot was removed, but Marianna was paralyzed.

"I said, 'Don't you worry. I am going to walk again!' I knew it instinctively. I was going to walk again because I wasn't going down the other road," Marianna said.

"Eight years into my recovery, I can walk with assistive devices, braces, and crutches [for] short distances. I'm driving again and started working a part-time job at a local dispensary. Medical Marijuana has been a huge part of my recovery from my injury," she explained.

Surgeries present risks. Marianna said these kinds of injuries, although rare, do occur.

In 2021, Marianna's wife, Marion, initially went to the hospital for routine cervical fusion surgery. After a CAT scan of her brain was done, the doctor treating Marion said he did not expect to see what he saw on the scan.

"He informed us the virus which causes shingles had traveled to the blood vessels in her brain, constricting blood and oxygen flow, and they needed to start IV antiviral asap. They brought her to the ICU and started treatment," Marianna said.

Marion suffered a series of strokes and was unresponsive. Doctors said she'd be totally blind and completely paralyzed, requiring 24-hour care in a nursing home.

Marion's doctor said she might not walk again.

"She woke up and it's been a whirlwind since!" Marianna said, talking about Marion.

Pam Adler is one of Marion's occupational therapists. Pam and Marion have been working together as Marion is learning to walk again and recently regained slight vision in one of her eyes.

"It's been a time where a lot of healthcare workers have asked themselves if it's worth it to stick to the profession because it's been very challenging, but when you have patients like this, there is no mind that it's worth it," Adler said.

Marianna said their story has a happy ending.

"Attitude is key through it all," Marianna said. "Life is going to throw curveballs at you at times, you know. It's how you deal with them, how you accept them, and what you do with it."

Marion and Marianna have been together now for 17 years.

Marion is hoping people 50 and older get both shingles shots. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults 50 years and older get two doses of the shingles vaccine to prevent shingles and complications from the disease.