BUXTON, Maine — Maine’s official weekend of celebrating sweet, sticky maple is ready to get started.

The state is celebrating maple syrup producers this weekend, and sugarhouses will be open to the public all over the state. Activities are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, and Sunday is the state’s annual Maple Syrup Sunday.

Farms that participate in the maple syrup bash provide tours, music, activities and lots of maple-flavored treats. The event celebrates Maine’s official sweetener and takes place every early spring.

