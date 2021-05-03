Three Maine schools will receive free physical fitness centers as part of wellness campaign

Every year, the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils selects four states and invites their schools to apply for free fitness centers.

BANGOR, Maine — Three Maine schools will receive a new physical fitness center as part of a campaign by the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC).

"It's really just a great opportunity for Maine's schools," says Director of Communication for the Maine Department of Education Kelli Deveaux. "We really encourage our school and communities to take advantage of this."

Every year, the NFGFC selects four states and invites them to apply for a free fitness center. This year, Maine, Mississippi, New Hampshire, and North Carolina were selected.

Deveaux says this opportunity is open to Maine's public and public charter elementary and middle schools that serve students between the ages of 8 and 14. "That’s really targeting those formative years because what we know is that when students build physical fitness into their daily routines it becomes lifelong habits," Deveaux added.

We’re excited and keeping warm this morning on @newscentermaine! Three Maine schools will get a free physical fitness center as part of a campaign to encourage youth fitness. I’ll have the story on the MORNING REPORT!#wakeMEup https://t.co/91zB4U2DhU — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) March 5, 2021

To be in the running, schools must also have 900 sq. ft. they can dedicate to a fitness center and fill out an application.

“There’s not taxpayer funding there’s no government funding," says NFGFC Chairman Jake Steinfeld who stresses this is a $100,000 gift to schools and not a grant. "Not everyone can afford a very expensive spinning bike to come to their house. [Being] active whether it’s by yourself or with your family is really important.”

Over the past 15 years, Steinfeld says the NFGFC has given nearly 200 schools new physical fitness centers.