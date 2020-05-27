MAINE, USA —

Some Maine restaurants and businesses are starting to open back up, but there are still 10 beaches that are closed to the public due to the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Maine.gov, the following beaches are closed for all use, but will reopen on June 1:

Crescent Beach State Park

Ferry Beach State Park

Fort Baldwin

Fort Popham

Kettle Cove State Park

Mackworth Island

Popham Beach State Park

Reid State Park

Scarborough Beach State Park

Two Lights State Park

While other beaches and coastal parks are open, there are still some changes including the reduced parking, the recommended use of masks, and social distancing. Always check ahead of time before venturing out your location.

Click here for all the information needed regarding Maine beached and coastal towns.

