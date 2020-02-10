New program at Bangor YMCA designed to connect seniors, combat loneliness

The Bangor YMCA has received a $3,000 grant from the Foundation for Art and Healing to launch a new virtual program to help connect seniors during COVID-19.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor YMCA is launching a new virtual program to help connect seniors with their peers during a period of so much social isolation.

The program is happening through a collaboration with The UnLonely Project, an initiative of the Foundation for Art and Healing. The Bangor YMCA received a $3,000 grant from the foundation to make the program possible.

The goal of the program is to get between 10 and 15 seniors to meet for one hour from 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday, starting October 19 and continuing for eight weeks. Seniors participating will use Zoom to take on a variety of activities, including things like mindfulness and creative projects.

Jennifer Crane, the healthy living programs manager at the Bangor YMCA, explained normally, this program would happen in person, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, they are doing it virtually. She says she will walk those participating through a Zoom training when they sign up. You must have a computer or mobile device and access to the internet—but the Bangor YMCA will deliver craft supplies for projects.

The program is free and is open to everyone, not just Bangor YMCA members and city members residents. Crane says that's important since so many people have been feeling isolated and lonely. When the Bangor YMCA reopened this summer, staff members put out a survey and made phone calls and found the majority of this population does not feel comfortable returning in-person yet.

"They just want somebody to talk to, somebody that will connect with them and reach out and really just talk," Crane explained to NEWS CENTER Maine about the need for connection. "So, we’ve been calling them and trying to check in on them—and really, they just want to make that connection and keep that connection with somebody."