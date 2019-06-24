BANGOR, Maine — Beginning Monday, June 24th, summer meal sites for school-aged kids are opening across the state.
To find the nearest summer meal site to you, text "food" to 877-877 and then send your address when prompted.
The texting system will respond with a list of the nearest summer meal sites to your address, including the hours the meal facility is open.
The summer meal programs are free and open to all school-aged kids.
According to the Good Shepherd Food Bank, 80,000 children in Maine qualify for the free and reduced lunch program through their schools.