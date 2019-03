ORRINGTON, Maine — Richard Spinney of Brewer was out near Kozy Korner Store in Orrington Tuesday when he saw this mallard in the icy water.

“A mallard with an icebreaker bow that has learned the technique of 'backing and ramming' to make a channel through the ice," Spinney said.

Some birds are not so fortunate and end up at Avian Haven with frostbite after being rescued. This one, however, finally broke through to open water.

Spinney shared the video on the Maine Birds Facebook page.