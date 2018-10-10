FREEMAN TOWNSHIP (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Bracey's are tangible proof that the apple doesn't fall from the tree.

In Freeman Township, their family practices in their home on the second-floor loft. Wired for sound, this foursome plays until the beams in their house vibrate.

Andrew Bracey, their father, is the lead vocalist, lead guitar and overall leader of "To Be Determined". Brendan plays drums, Caleb plays bass, and their "adopted" friend Chester plays a variety of horns.

Click above to hear their sound and how playing together lets them stay together.

© NEWS CENTER Maine