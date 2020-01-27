BANGOR, Maine — It was a busy weekend for the Cross Insurance Center.

On Friday night, the Bangor Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual award night at the Cross Insurance Center.

On Saturday, the Cross Center held the MPA Cheerleading competition.

On Sunday, it played host to a University of Maine Women's basketball game and the Bangor Wedding Show.

Tony Vail is the General Manager of the center. His team is responsible for transitioning the arena and conference space within a few hours. He said that he needs to trust his team in order to pull it off.

“To know that I have a team that I can trust to handle a busy event schedule to go from one look to another look in a six, seven, eight-hour window at the most," Vail said.

Rob Copeland is the Assistant General Manager and oversees operations. He says preparation is the biggest key for his team during busy weekends.

With the crazy weekend coming to a close, both Vail and Copeland said they love the busy times, and they hope things get busier.

“We’re doing nothing but streamlining, making it more efficient so we can get busier so we can get even more events. That’s the goal here. A great problem to have is having too many events," Copeland added.

More events such as a comedy show, bull riding, concerts, beer tastings, and basketball are all on the schedule for 2020.

