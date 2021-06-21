'The biggest mountain in Maine was definitely on my list': Legally blind woman hikes Mount Katahdin

Sara Nicols said she became legally blind in 2014 after noticing her vision was blurry at the beach.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — Sara Nicols' goal was to make it to the top of Mount Katahdin. Earlier this month, the Portland woman did it, but she said getting there wasn't easy.

"I was afraid. I was afraid of hiking. I didn't realize I could still do it," Nicols said.

"I have a little bit of peripheral vision. I like to explain it as being able to see out of the corner of my eye. I thought life was kind of over when I became visually impaired, but the truth is that it's not," she said.

So she decided to put her hiking shoes back on. She said in nearly 11 hours, she accomplished what she wanted to.

"Visual impairment doesn't have to limit me. I can do anything, within reason," Nicols said.

Nicols said she wants others with disabilities to realize the same.

"They don't have to be limited by their visual impairment or whatever they are facing," she said.