HAMPDEN, Maine — Love it or hate it, technology has become a major part of the modern learning experience.

It's not unusual anymore to see computers or tablets in classrooms, even in preschools.

At RSU #22 schools, teachers have shifted focus from teaching students how to use technology, to teaching them how to use it responsibly.

According to Nate Savage, the technology director for RSU #22, which includes the towns of Hampden, Newburgh, Winterport, & Frankfort, this is because students are often coming to the classroom today with a baseline understanding of how to use technology.

"Because kids are getting their hands on technology at younger and younger ages, we don't necessarily need to teach them how to use it. So within the past year or two, we've placed a stronger focus on how to use it responsibly," says Savage.

At RSU #22 elementary and middle schools, students are taught lessons in 'digital citizenship.'

The lessons include things like: learning about digital footprints, dealing with cyberbullying, and keeping passwords safe.

Why teach with technology at all? Savage says it's important for teachings to align with the digital age.

"I think [technology] is so connected in our everyday lives, that we'd be doing the students a disservice by not teaching them how to use it."

Savage says at school is not the only place where students should be learning about digital citizenship.

"It's really a team effort [with parents]. I don't think it's entirely on the schools to do this. I think it's really a supplemental thing."