BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Police and the Bangor School Department are warning parents about a suspicious person and are asking parents to talk to their kids about safety precautions.

In a letter to parents, Principal Michael Missbrenner said, in recent days, there have been instances where drivers have asked children to get into their vehicles to provide a ride to school or a warm place to wait for the bus. Although well-intended, these instances present a safety risk, as the students did not know the adult in the car.

Bangor Police Sergeant Wade Betters said on January 4th, we met with two students who reported having been followed by a middle-aged man, driving an SUV as they walked near their school. The man allegedly exposed his genitals to both students before driving off.

Betters said they heavily patrolled the area for several days, but have not yet been able to identify a suspect. He said they are continuing to patrol near schools on a regular basis.

Principal Missbrenner’s letter also included the following statement.

I ask that you talk to your child about not getting into vehicles with people that they do not know, and to ask them to report these instances immediately. Suggestions for a safe walk home include:

Never talk to strangers.

Stick to a safe route home and walk with a peer or group.

Make sure students know how to say “no” if someone they don’t know offers them a ride.

If approached, move away quickly; yell and run for help to an area near people; call 911 if the student has a cell phone.

Be aware of traffic and the surroundings.

Anyone having any information on the incident is asked to contact the Bangor Police Department at 947-7384