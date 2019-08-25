PORTLAND, Maine — The Three Morning Weekend Amigos, Jess, Ryan and Clay, were reunited for their first Sunday Social together in a while. The post Clay chose to share puts a whole new spin on skiing:

While you wait for snow, you can ski the ferns of the East! The skiiers in this video make it look easy, but I have to imagine there were a lot of falls that didn't make the final cut. Also, how many bugs are they swallowing on each run? Talk about a new way to get your daily protein!

Jess's post is all about brightening a young boy's day:

A young boy named Quinn from Weymouth, MA got an awesome surprise from the band Dropkick Murphys. Quinn is a cancer patient and needs to stay inside to avoid possible infection while he fights his disease. So DM decided to drop by his window to play him their hit song, "I'm Shipping up to Boston," complete with a shark puppet on lead vocals. Quinn can be heard squealing with delight as the band performs. To learn more about how you can help Quinn as he battles cancer, visit The Mighty Quinn Facebook page.

Ryan's post this week deals with a battle between chicken companies:

After Popeye's announced it would be launching a chicken sandwich at its restaurants, Chik-fil-A posted a picture on twitter listing the ingredients of its famous chicken sandwich, noting that theirs is the original. In response, Popeye's retweeted the post, commenting, "...y'all good?" That set off a twitter firestorm that's gained Popeye's thousands of new followers, many of whom are saying that Popeye's new offering is the king of chicken sandwiches. We haven't tried either, but the more chicken sandwiches in the world, the better IMO!