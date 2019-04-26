Archery with L.L. Bean

The best part about finding something to do in the summer is trying something new. I've never done archery before. I was nervous, but soon realized there was nothing to worry about. Instructor Sam Flick was helpful and reassuring. Above all, he wants you to have fun!

L.L. Bean offers a variety of classes through the Outdoor Discovery Programs. What's even cooler is you can now take some of those classes at Pineland Farms, in New Gloucester! In 2017, L.L. Bean offered biking programs on Pineland's trails. Now, they will offer fly fishing, archery, and map & compass courses. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing will be offered next winter.

For more information on L.L. Bean's Outdoor Discovery Programs click here.