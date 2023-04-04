Easter 2023: Which stores will be open, closed?

Here's a list of which major retail, grocery and pharmacy chains will keep their doors open on Easter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO, USA — If you need last-minute brunch ingredients or candy this Easter Sunday, double check that your favorite store is open.

Several national stores including Target, Sam's Club, Lowe's, Costco, Michaels, Macy's, JCPenney and Best Buy will be closed until Monday.

Most major national fast food chains plan to stay open for Easter, including Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, McDonald's and Taco Bell.

Easter hours can also vary for stores inside shopping centers, so double check before you head out.

RetailMeNot rounded up the store that will be open or closed on Easter.

Stores closed Easter Sunday

ALDI

Best Buy

The Container Store

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

H-E-B Grocery

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

The Honey Baked Ham Co.

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot

Publix

Sam’s Club

Target

T.J. Maxx

Stores open Easter Sunday

7-Eleven

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Albertsons

Barnes & Noble

Big Lots

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Crate & Barrel

Dollar General

DSW

Duane Reade

Harris Teeter

Kroger

Petco

PetSmart

Rite Aid

Safeway

Staples

Starbucks

The Home Depot

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.