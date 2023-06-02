Marijuana vending machine opens in Colorado

Colorado is home to a first-of-its-kind cannabis digital vending kiosk.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — A first-of-its-kind cannabis digital vending kiosk is now open in Aurora.

Boulder-based cannabis company Terrapin has installed ACE — Automated Cannabis Experience — at its Aurora store at 11091 E. Mississippi Ave., near East Mississippi Avenue and South Havana Street.

Terrapin said the machine, developed in partnership with BMC Universal Technologies, is the first fully-automated cannabis vending kiosk on the market to fully package, live label, and dispense cannabis products while meeting or exceeding compliance requirements.

> Above video: Colorado scores C+ for medical marijuana restrictions

Customers scan and verify their identification card, follow the instructions on the digital screen and pay to complete their purchase. Shoppers can watch the bagging process through a 38-by-30-inch window.

Terrapin said ACE holds up to 1,152 products, depending on the size of product packaging.

Terrapin plans to roll out additional ACE machines at its locations throughout Colorado.

Terrapin said the vending machine will help with faster checkouts, allow budtenders to give more consultation to other customers, and can be programmed in multiple languages.

"As public opinion on cannabis continues shifting in favor of decriminalization and legalization, we believe innovative solutions like ACE illustrate the increasingly mainstream nature of the cannabis space," Terrapin CEO Chris Woods said.

"ACE not only improves sales but also provides unique benefits to consumers, including faster checkouts and the ability for them to engage in multiple languages. We are thrilled to be leading the charge to introduce this first-of-its-kind, genuinely game-changing way for consumers to purchase cannabis."

This dispensary in Aurora is the first Cannabis vending machine and the first fully automated cannabis kiosk on the market.



You still need proof of ID and age to be granted entry.https://t.co/p0a7qs7zfH pic.twitter.com/FZ1aW3I1ZA — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) February 12, 2023

"As an established leader in the vending industry, we have the manufacturing design, automation and engineering expertise necessary to design and develop the vending machine of the future," Robert Schwarzli, BMC Universal Technologies’ president, said.

"ACE is the first vending solution on the market that requires zero human assistance, truly transforming how people shop for cannabis products. While ACE is a first for the cannabis sector, we’ve brought dozens of other one-of-a-kind projects across myriad other industries to life — and are excited about the future of cannabis retail."

SUGGESTED VIDEO: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.