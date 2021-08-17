New Girl Scout cookie announced for 2022 season

An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie is coming soon to your waistline.

DENVER — Girl Scout cookie lovers, rejoice!

The Girl Scouts announced Tuesday that a new cookie that will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The new Adventurefuls cookie is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

The cookie features a combination of chocolatey and caramel flavors, and smooth and crispy textures "for an incredible taste of adventure in every bite."

"Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program," said Girl Scouts of Colorado.

Girl Scouts across the United States will offer the Adventurefuls cookie next season alongside returning icons Thin Mints, Samoas and more.

Girl Scouts Colorado's cookie season kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

Also new this year, Girl Scouts recently announced new Cookie Business badges that help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the Digital Cookie or Smart Cookies platform.

Girl Scouts of Colorado said the new badges progress from goal setting and effective sales-pitching in person and online to using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns.

You can visit girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale.

