BANGOR, Maine — It is a very special day for a Stueben woman today. Family and friends gathered today in Bangor to celebrate Kathleen Perry's 100th birthday.

Kathleen has 6 children, 15 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren. She graduated from Steuben High School in 1937 and was stay at home mom.

"Well everyone is trying to take a turn to speak with mom so that she is not confused with 8 or 10 all at once. But she is really happy to see everybody," said her daughter Nancy Haskell.