SHAPLEIGH, Maine — 22-year-old Michael Roux Jr. spends all his free time in a pit, with cows and a milking machine.

“Some days are better than others,” Roux said.

Despite the help of the latest technology, it’s still a tough job—one he says he loves.

Roux and his family just built their farm in Shapleigh over the last two years, all for him to start his new business: Roux’s Farm.

"A lot of people say I'm crazy,” he said.

It is a risk. Roux is diving into the dairy farm business at a time when farms across the country are downsizing or closing down altogether.

Deciding against a college degree, his work ethic has helped him succeed.

Roux works a full-time job as a welder, but before and after work he is with the cows.

"I'm working 45-50 hours at my normal job and then I come here," he said.

Roux said he could not do it without the help of his parents, Jennifer and Michael.

"We’re very proud,” his dad, Michael Roux Sr., said. “Whatever he's focused on that's what he does. He just has that drive to do what he wants to do.”

The family prides themselves in producing a high-quality raw product that is not pasteurized like milk you would find in a grocery store.

Roux said he is determined to prove everyone wrong, and plans to fulfill his dream no matter how risky it is.

“It's hard. It's definitely rewarding once it gets to this point,” Roux said. “This is the coolest thing in the world."

Roux’s raw milk is already available in a few stores—including Jerry’s Market in Sanford and Allard’s Market & Deli in North Berwick.

He said they also have customers reach out to them through their Facebook page for special deliveries.