There are many ways to start out the day but an EMS crew from Standish started its Tuesday off pretty special.

Around 6:15 Tuesday morning, Standish Fire and EMS said they were called to a home in Standish for the report of a baby on the way.

The crew arrived, picked up mom and dad, and quickly left for the hospital, but the baby had other plans.

Paul Silva, a Standish paramedic said, “So, we did a thing this morning. This morning I was able to deliver my 6th baby in the field.” Alex DeWitt and Michael Watts were also in on the delivery, but it was their first experience with helping to deliver a baby.

Silva said, mom and baby are doing well and it’s nice to bring some life into the world on occasion. He said Sean Tourigny did great driving them all safely to the hospital as well.

Because of Medical HIPAA regulations, the department was unable to release names or additional information about the family and its new addition.

