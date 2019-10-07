SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine — One of Mount Desert Island’s favorite summer festivals is taking place this weekend.

The annual 'Flamingo Festival' in Southwest Harbor will be held at the Harbor House Community Service Center at 329 Main St from Friday, July 12 to Monday, July 15.

Organizers say the festival is whimsical, lighthearted, and decidedly pink.

They also add the fun-filled family festival truly has something for everyone. There will be a lobster bake, games for kids, a craft fair, and a flamingo parade.

Organizers say this year's theme is "Celebrating Everyday Heroes".

For a full list of events, click here.