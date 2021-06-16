Southern Baptists vote to probe leaders' sex abuse response

A new task force will review of allegations that the denomination’s Executive Committee mishandled abuse cases, intimidated victims, and resisted reforms.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Delegates at the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting have voted overwhelmingly to create a task force to oversee an independent investigation into the denomination’s handling of sexual abuse.

The measure calls for the newly elected SBC president to appoint the task force.

It will head up a review of allegations that the denomination’s Executive Committee mishandled abuse cases, intimidated victims and advocates, and resisted reforms.