In South Paris a community is mourning the loss of Heather Bickford and Dana Hill.

Over 200 people gathered for a candlelight vigil on Saturday evening. A pastor lead the group in a service of remembrance and prayer.

Friends of both Heather and Dana remembered them as amazing and wonderful people.

The vigil was organized by community member Coleen Elias. The community's aim is to bring justice and peace to Heather and Dana's families.

They say they will do so by making sure the suspect in this case is convicted and more work is done in Maine to stop domestic violence.

A GoFundMe is set up to help both families cover expenses and take care of the children. The fundraiser has raised more than half of its $10,000 goal.