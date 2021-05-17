SIVER ALERT: 69-year-old Skowhegan women last seen in Auburn driving a Gray 2016 Nissan Rogue

Nancy Dickson of Skowhegan has dementia and was last seen following her husband in Auburn in a Gray 2016 Nissan Rogue.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help finding a 69-year-old Skowhegan woman Monday night.

Nancy Dickson is described as a white female, 5-feet tall, weighing 239 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes. Dickson is diabetic and was last seen in the Auburn area driving a Gray 2016 Nissan Rogue with license plate 627ALG, state police say.

Dickson had been following her husband and got separated from him. She does not have a phone or her medications and has dementia.

Anyone who sees Dickson should call 911 or the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at 207-474-6386.