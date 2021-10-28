Supply chain issues could impact book buying this holiday season

Sherman's Books and Stationery said it is ordering double to be able to have enough books

PORTLAND, Maine — If you have books on your holiday shopping list this year, Sherman's Books and Stationery in Portland said you should buy them now.

Books are the latest to be impacted by supply chain issues.

Sherman's manager Marion Fearing said her publishers are telling her to prepare now because the nation's paper supply is running thin. She said some books may not be available for the holidays, specifically best sellers.

"Normally when a book goes to be reprinted, it takes about three weeks. Right now, it's going to take three months," Fearing said.

University of Maine Management Professor Patti Miles said the demand for durable goods like books has risen 40-50% since the start of the pandemic.

"Our supply chain runs relatively smoothly, but because we have a lot of money in the economy right now with the stimulus checks, we have more disposable income," Miles said.

She also said supply chain bottlenecks are contributing and she does not think the issues will end anytime soon.

"People thinking it's going to flip back right away, I just don't think that is going to happen. We're coming upon this Christmas rush where people tend to buy more durable goods anyways and now the whole system is backed up," Miles said.

Fearing said they are ordering double to be able to fill stocking this year.