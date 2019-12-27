FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean offers monogramming on many of its products - whether it be backpacks, boots, totes, dog beds, or countless others.

This year, the outdoor retailer released a list of its top requested names for monogramming. The brand said it was inspired by the Social Security Administration's (SSA) annual list of the most popular baby names in the U.S.

“After the Social Security Administration released its annual list of the most popular names, we were curious to see how our top monogrammed names compared,” L.L.Bean spokesperson Laurie Brooks said.

Grace, Olivia, and Emily topped the list for female monograms at L.L. Bean in 2019.

Jack, Henry, and Charlie ranked highest for male names.

Only the 2018 list of U.S. baby names is currently available from the SSA. However, one direct crossover is that Oliver and Olivia place in both the SSA and L.L. Bean top 10 lists, with Olivia filling second place for females on both lists.

L.L.Bean acknowledges that despite the similarity, the two lists are not equivalent.

“While many of these totes are personalized for customers of all ages, we know that some of these totes also feature pet’s names," Brooks said.

Here are the top L.L. Bean monogramming names in 2019:

Male Names

Jack Henry Charlie Owen Sam Silas Abner Mac Miles Oliver

Female Names

Grace

Olivia

Emily

Karilyn

Lucy

Jamie

Zoe

Jessica

Molly

Maddie

