MAINE, USA — If you've waited until the last minute to send out your holiday packages, it's not too late, but you may have to pay a little extra.

Deadlines for international and ground shipping through the United States Postal Service have already passed, but there's still a chance to have your packages reach their destination by Christmas.

The last chance to send packages through first class mail is today, Friday December 20.

The deadline to send packages through priority mail, which ships in one to three business days is tomorrow, Saturday December 21.

If you really wait until the last minute, you can send packages through USPS priority mail express through Monday December 23. Priority mail express' shipping time is overnight to two days.

RELATED: Students spread holiday cheer for Bangor seniors

RELATED: Police officers and TIP volunteers deliver Christmas cash to families in need

"For the procrastinators out there, I'd recommend to come prepared. Try to come with everything packed and ready to go," said Portland Post Master Jim Thornton. "Just have patience, it may be very busy. The employees are working as hard as they can. So just be a little patient, we'll get you through as quickly as we can."

To try and make last minute holiday shipping even easier, the Portland Post Office on Forest Ave will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday December 22.

"It's a little stressful, but it is fun," said Thornton. "This is what we do. This is our highlight for the year. We deliver every piece every day. It's that time of year, we all know, we all chip in and we work long hours delivering those packages for Christmas."

For those of you receiving packages, remember to clear a path to your door, mailbox or wherever your postage is delivered to make a busy week run smoothly for postal workers.