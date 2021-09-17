Experts say to start holiday shopping now because of toy shortage

Christmas may be 99 days away, but experts say to start making lists.

YARMOUTH, Maine — A toy store is every kid's dream, but it may be a nightmare to find certain toys this holiday season.

"We're having some issues getting the usual shipments and products that we're expecting to come in," said Island Treasure Toys owner Emily Drappi.

Drappi said it's been hard to get products due to supply shortage ever since the pandemic began. She said it's been even harder recently with only 40% of what she's ordering making it to the store.

"We're seeing some things getting stuck in limbo, like not coming from the ports, or not coming from our different vendors. It's definitely a concern," said Drappi.

Leo Menard is the Toys for Tots coordinator for Northern York County. He said he has also heard about the lack of products.

"If there is going to be a shortage, we're not going to be able to go purchase until three weeks before Christmas," said Menard.

He said he is starting to plan ahead. Drappi said she is, too.

"I'm placing orders that are now three or four times bigger. Trying to get ahead of it, by just ordering up, ordering early. Just making sure we have a good inventory going into the season," said Drappi.

She advises people to start shopping now and to have kids start making lists.