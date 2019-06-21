PORTLAND, Maine — The 2019 Portland Schoonerfest and Regatta kicks off Friday.

Seven tall ships from all over the country are sailing into Portland Harbor for the events third year.

There will be dock tours, cruises and races all weekend long.

All the proceeds go to support Tall Ships Maine and its work to build character in Maine teens by providing them an education at sea.

Friday, June 21, 2019

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. - Welcoming Parade under Sail

5:30 to 5:50 p.m. - Official welcome Ceremony Friday at Maine Wharf (Mayor Ethan Strimling attending)

6:00 to 9:00 p.m. - Friday Evening Cruise-in-Company

Saturday, June 22, 2019

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m - Public Dockside tours

1:00 to 3:00 p.m - Race 1

3:30 to 5:30 pm - Race 2

6:00 to 9:00 p.m. - Saturday Evening Cruise-in-Company

Sunday, June 23, 2019

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Public Dockside tours

1:00 to 3:00 p.m. - Race 3

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. - Race 4

5:30 to 5:50 p.m. - Regatta Awards and Closing ceremony at Maine Wharf

6:00 to 9:00 p.m. - Sunday Evening Cruise-in-Company

Monday, June 24, 2019

10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Casco Bay Gaffers Race, Portland to Bailey Island (open to public)

5:00 to 8 p.m. - Casco Bay Gaffers Race Awards Party at Cook’s Lobster

House (Free)

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Bailey Island to Boothbay Windjammers Race

You can buy tickets to board the schooners at TallShipsMaine.org!