Servers get surprise $400 and $800 tips at popular Maine restaurant

WOOLWICH, Maine — Tiana Burton and Ashley McElman, servers at the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich, say they were shocked while working shifts over the Fourth of July weekend — when a customer came in one day leaving Burton a $400 dollar tip.

"Coming into the restaurant, I was happy to be there, and that was only the icing on the cake, or the whole cake!" Burton said.

Then, that same family came in two days later, leaving an $800 dollar tip for McElman.

At a time when the price of everything is more expensive, and the busy tourism season is hard work, the Burton and McElman say they're really grateful for the generosity of a random guest.

"We make it sometimes look easy, but yeah, it takes a lot of work," Burton said. "So when people recognize that and pay it forward, it's a blessing — especially on the weekends, especially on the holidays, everyone's out with family and whatnot, but it feels like an extended family here [at the restaurant], so I'm happy to come in and spend the day with them."

McElman reiterates Burton's gratitude for the family's heartwarming generosity.

"I just feel like it reflects, you know, they're nice people, their children are kind," McElman said. "It's just a reflection of kind people, and of course, that tip was out of this world. It made me cry of course, just really generous at a time like this."

We are lucky to have amazing customers that appreciate my waitstaff as much as I do. Posted by Taste of Maine Restaurant on Monday, July 4, 2022