BANGOR, Maine — A pickup truck hit a utility pole on Essex Street in Bangor at about 3:30 Wednesday morning.

The driver in this accident was 18-year-old Marc Hutchings. He was brought to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center where he was in critical condition. On Friday he was upgraded to fair condition.

Bangor police say road conditions were a contributing factor in this accident. Hutchings was on his way to work at the time of the accident, he works for a contracting company where he removes snow and sands the roads.

Hutchings is the starting center on the Hampden Academy basketball team.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.