MAINE, USA — Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), the chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee, announced Thursday that nine Maine housing authorities have been awarded a total of $509, 826.

The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program.

“Maine’s housing authorities provide an array of vital services to seniors, individuals with disabilities, and low-income individuals and families,” Sen. Collins said. “As the Chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee, I am committed to ensuring that the housing needs of vulnerable individuals and families are met. By supporting public housing agencies, these grants will help connect Mainers with the resources they need to achieve economic independence.”

According to Sen. Collins, the funding will be allocated as follows:

Portland Housing Authority will receive $78,659.

will receive $78,659. Maine State Housing Authority in Augusta will receive $62,467.

will receive $62,467. City of Caribou will receive $57,446.

will receive $57,446. Westbrook Housing Authority will receive $47,266.

will receive $47,266. Lewiston Housing Authority will receive $58,873.

will receive $58,873. Housing Authority of the City of Old Town will receive $47,944.

will receive $47,944. Augusta Housing will receive $32,484.

will receive $32,484. Housing Authority of the City of Brewer will receive $60,978.

will receive $60,978. Bangor Housing Authority will receive $63,709.

According to Sen. Collins, with the exception of Caribou, all of these public housing authorities are located in cities that are home to Opportunity Zones. Created under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones aim to stimulate long-term investments in low-income communities.

