MAINE, USA — U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), the chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee, announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded a total of $13,121,653 to help reduce homelessness in Maine.

The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Continuum of Care Program.

“This important funding supports our state’s efforts to help the most at-risk Mainers by providing them with additional resources to promote their health, independence, and overall wellbeing,” Sen. Collins said. “As the Chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee, I have championed funding for this important grant program, and I will continue to work to prevent and end homelessness.”

According to Sen. Collins, the funding will be allocated as follows:

City of Bangor will receive $1,001,378.

will receive $1,001,378. Community of Housing of Maine, Inc., will receive $26,117.

will receive $26,117. Maine State Housing Authority will receive $788,366.

will receive $788,366. Preble Street in Portland will receive $1,084,835.

will receive $1,084,835. Maine Department of Health and Human Services will receive $9,941,063.

will receive $9,941,063. Through These Doors in Portland will receive $279,894.

